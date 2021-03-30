Fashion vlogger Camille Co gives birth to baby girl

MANILA -- Fashion vlogger Camille Co has welcomed her first child with her husband, Finnish entrepreneur Joni Koro.

Co shared her birthing story in her latest vlog, where she and her husband had to deal with new protocols given the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My birthing story was nothing like what I expected. The day I was rushed to the hospital was also the same day all 3 hospitals I was considering to give birth at announced new protocols -- like we were back to square one. It was a whirlwind of emotions but we eventually did it," she said in an Instagram post as she recalled her experience.

"She's finally here -- healthy and safe," she added.

Co and Koro's baby, named Sienna Elea, was born last March 23. In another Instagram post, the fashion vlogger still could not believe that they already have a child.

"We made this," she told her husband. "We made a tiny little precious human."

Co and Koro got married in Italy back in 2019.

Related video: