Delivery eats: From snacks to hotpot, Ninetea can satisfy your Taiwanese food cravings

Ninetea Taiwanese Restaurant brings authentic Taiwanese food and drink to Manila!



MANILA -- Taiwanese cuisine is best known for two things -- its unique take on Chinese cuisine (a preference for five spice), and its love and invention of the now ubiquitous bubble milk tea!

With a menu that spans gourmet beef sets and hotpots to snacks, Ninetea Taiwanese Restaurant is ready to bring the Taiwanese experience to Manila whether via dine-in (when ECQ lifts, Ninetea has an al fresco area in Ayala Malls Manila Bay), or at home via delivery.

Start with some snacks!

Deep-fried squid balls dusted with a Taiwanese five-spice seasoning is always easy to finish, especially paired with any of their summer-ready icy fruit drinks like the pulpy grape juice and pineapple orange tea.

If you’re looking for something with a bit of heft as a snack, there’s the crispy Taiwanese popcorn chicken that’s also dusted with that addicting five-spice seasoning and topped with garlic and spinach.

Most main courses in Ninetea are offered in sets, which come with rice, soup, pickles and sauteed vegetables. I quite enjoyed the sauteed string beans which was reminiscent to our adobo string beans but with no soy and having a hint of spice.

Set meals at Ninetea. Handout

Sweet and Sour Fish. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

For main course options, there’s the Lent-appropriate Sweet & Sour Fish Fillet. Don’t expect a red tinged syrupy sauce though as this dish is a whole crispy fried tilapia that’s to be doused with a refreshing black vinegar and soy-based sauce that's slightly spicy and peppered with nuts and cilantro. I would have the sauce with a cup of rice alone and I would be happy.

Aromatic Three Cups Chicken is another main to try with a set. Crispy chicken stir-fried with aromatics and basil, it’s fragrant and begs to be eaten with the accompanying cup of rice.

Eating as a family? It will feel like a celebration when you’re presented with the Seafood Milky Cheese Hotpot with Rice. With a generous helping of the freshest seafood, the hotpot has a mild milky soup base that’s not too salty, so it balances nicely when you get a slurp with some cheese.

Seafood Milky Hotpot with Cheese. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

For dessert, there’s the Fried Silver Thread Bun that’s drizzled with condensed milk, which can also be enjoyed as a quick sweet snack, or just keep it simple by ordering another round of Ninetea Milk Tea to go.

Ninetea is open this Holy Week at the 5th floor of Ayala Malls Manila Bay and are available for takeout and delivery via FoodPanda, Grab Food, and Pick.A.Roo.

