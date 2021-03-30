ABS-CBN's COVID-19 response honored at Philippine Quill Awards

Handout

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's multi-pronged COVID-19 response that included a fundraising campaign, an information drive, and special entertainment programming was recently honored with an Award of Excellence at the 18th Philippine Quill Awards.

ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN Foundation's "Pantawid ng Pang-Ibig" provided relief goods to over 900,000 families in six months since its launch in March 2020, with the help of partner organizations and local government units.

It is now on its third phase called "Pilipino Para sa Pilipino," calling for corporate donors and individuals to provide food for families whose livelihoods continue to be affected by the pandemic.

ABS-CBN's COVID-19 response also included an information drive on TV, radio, and online through public service announcements featuring Kapamilya stars via the "Ligtas Pilipinas sa COVID-19" campaign and documentaries. It also amplified the government's updates and health protocols through news reports on various platforms.

On top of this, the company also helped ease the anxieties of families amid the quarantine by bringing back well-loved classics on television, with over 1,000 movies for free streaming online on iWantTFC, and producing new content.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN also received a Philippine Quill Award for "KapamilYammer," an internal communications tool where Kapamilya employees get to express, interact, and receive updates.

Held by the International Association of Business Communicators annually, the Philippine Quill Awards honors excellent communications programs and skills by companies and agencies in the country.

