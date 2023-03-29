Style icon Maria 'Baby' Araneta Fores passes away at 84

MANILA -- Filipino style icon Maria "Baby" Araneta Fores passed away last March 25 at the age of 84.

The sad news was shared by her daughter, Asia's Best Female Chef 2016 Margarita Fores, earlier this week.

"My mother. My rock. My everything," the renowned chef and owner of the restaurant chain Cibo said in an Instagram post, not disclosing the cause of her death.

Margarita's friends, including prominent personalities, took to social media to extend their condolences to the chef's family.

"Deepest condolences, Gaita, to you and the entire family," said former vice president Leni Robredo.

"My deepest condolences," said veteran actress Charo Santos.

Veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez, for her part, paid tribute to her late aunt-in-law in an Instagram post. The "Rated K" host is married to Baby's nephew, former senator Mar Roxas.

"What a life. Actually, a life worth 10 lives. Thank you, Tita Baby Fores, for the bar you set as a standard: for style, fun, party, friendship, generosity, for family, for love. You will wake up in a City That Never Sleeps. I love you," Sanchez said.

Baby was part of the Araneta family which owns properties in Cubao, Quezon City.

In 2002, The Philippine Tatler referred to her as a "Legendary Philippine Style Icon" for her fashion sense that "transcends the boundaries of time and generations."

