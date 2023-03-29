Pre-selling of 'Hamilton' tickets to start in April

Marty Alix, Jason Arrow, Victory Ndukwe and Shaka Cook from "Hamilton" in Australia. Photo by Daniel Boud



MANILA -- "Hamilton" fans in the Philippines can mark their calendars as pre-selling of tickets to the smash hit musical will start next month.

TicketWorld sent an email to users on Wednesday, saying that it will start pre-sales for "Hamilton" at 10 a.m. on April 20.

It encouraged the public to sign up for the waitlist to gain early access to "Hamilton" tickets, with the company saying it is expecting "high demand."

The Manila run of "Hamilton" will be staged at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque starting in September.

This marks the Asian premiere of the musical, which tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

"Hamilton" will be brought to Filipino audiences by GMG Productions, which recently staged "The Sound of Music" and "We Will Rock You" in Manila.