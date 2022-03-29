What to expect from Filipino Food Month 2022

MANILA -- A series of events showcasing the country's cuisine will be held this April as part of Filipino Food Month.

This year's theme is "Pagkaing Pilipino, Susi sa Pag-unlad at Pagbabago," with the celebrations organized by the Department of Agriculture, Department of Tourism, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement.

The opening ceremony at the Metropolitan Theater will be aired on the lead agencies' social media pages at 3 p.m. on April 1.

Another feature this year is the KainCon Filipino Food Conference, which will feature online talks that bring together Filipino farmers, culinary historians, chefs, and gastronomic experts. Here, they are expected to discuss local food cultivation and preservation initiatives, among others.

Also part of the lineup of Filipino Food Month 2022 is the Cinema Culinarya Film Festival, which will show short films on the country's culinary practices and traditions.

There will be public screenings on April 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29; and short film talkbacks on April 6, 13, 20, and 27. More details are available on the Facebook pages of NCCA and Culinary Cinema.

Meanwhile, Hapag ng Pamana will feature a street market and rolling carinderia in Capiz showcasing Capisnon traditional food on April 22 and 23; a food expo, cooking demonstration, film screening, and exhibit in Cagayan de Oro on April 22 and 23; and a food festival and cultural show in Palawan on April 29 and 30.

Presidential Proclamation no. 469, signed in 2018, declared April of every year as Filipino Food Month or Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino.