Search is on for PH's 'most desirable man'

MANILA -- The search for the country's "most desirable man" in 2022 has begun.

Single Filipino males are invited to compete for the Mister World Philippines and Mister Supranational Philippines titles, with the finals set to take place in June.

Aspirants need to be 18 to 29 years old for the former, and 18 to 34 years old for the latter.

Other requirements include a minimum height of 5-foot-10, and having the "charm and personality of a true Filipino and excels in sports and fitness."

Deadline of applications is at April 18, with screening set on April 20.

The country's last representative in the Mister Supranational pageant is John Adajar, who finished in the Top 20 last year.

Jody Baines Saliba, meanwhile, settled for a Top 12 finish in Mister World 2019.