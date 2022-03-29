MANILA — Fashion icon Renee Salud made a big comeback Tuesday at his first grand fashion show, "To Love and To Cherish," at the Okada Hotel.

The 75-year-old in-demand designer waxed emotional at the event, considered the first big fashion gathering two years after the start of the pandemic.

"Naiiyak ako kasi akala ko katapusan na ng buhay ko during the pandemic. I planned on going back to the province. I thought it was the end of my life and career and now I was given this opportunity again," Salud told ABS-CBN News as he surveyed the the flower-bedecked ballroom filled with over 300 guests.

It was the first social outing for many women who wore vintage Salud creations. Among the scene stealers were his long-time friends, former Binibining Pilipinas queens Patty Betita, Gem Padilla, Thea Robles, Desiree Verdadero, veteran model Lou Bunyi, and Miss Universe Philippines 2022 top candidate Kat Llegado.

Renee Salud poses with Binibining Pilipinas queens Thea Robles, Patty Betita, Gem Padilla, and model Lou Bunyi. ABS-CBN News

Salud's joy is contrasted by his major realization that fashion is not a viable business during the pandemic. "Now na nakabalik na uli tayo, we have to give back," said Salud, who also thanked donors, models, and clients who volunteered to wear his creations on the ramp.

Salud showcased over 60 designs at the event, highlighted by wedding gowns which the veteran designer says is a harbringer of better prospects for the fashion industry. "June is a season of beauty, hope and love," said Salud.

"I hope tapos na talaga ang pandemya by that time para mas masaya ang ating brides and their families!"

Proceeds of "To Love and To Cherish" are earmarked for the rehabilitation of communities devastated by typhoon Odette.