Pink dress, heels: Leni Robredo gets custom toy figure

Vice President Leni Robredo (right) poses for a photo with her custom toy figure. Photos courtesy of Cubao Customs

MANILA -- Local toymaker Cubao Customs recently gave Vice President Leni Robredo her own customized figure as their way of supporting her in the 2022 elections.

The Funko Pop-style vinyl toy recreates Robredo's look in the CNN presidential debate, from her hairstyle to her pink dress and matching heels.

In an email interview with ABS-CBN News, Cubao Customs shared the story behind their newest creation.

"For the past 6 years, we were amazed by what she has accomplished as vice president and we believe that she is the best candidate for president in the coming 2022 elections. She checks all our boxes and her integrity, strength, and dedication to her job speaks highly of her passion for public service," the company said.

"Some choose to make posters, artworks, songs, or poems. Pero kami, we chose to make a customized vinyl toy for her and post it across our platforms to help boost her campaign."

Robredo has already received her custom figure, with the Vice President extending her gratitude to Cubao Customs for their support.

The toymaker made it clear that the Robredo figure is not for sale or reproduction, but said they are currently working on another "limited edition, originally designed collectible" for the public.