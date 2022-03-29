Pasay bet tops Miss Universe PH casting video challenge

MANILA -- Celeste Cortesi of Pasay was proclaimed winner of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 casting video challenge.

Makati's Michelle Dee and Misamis Oriental's Annabelle McDonnell completed the Top 3 of the challenge, where candidates were asked to "work the camera and captivate the Universe."

The casting video challenge is one of the many Miss Universe Philippines pre-pageant events, which also include the fashion and runway, headshot, intro video, and swimsuit competitions.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is set to be held on April 30. It will be hosted by three Miss Universe winners: Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Iris Mittenaere (2016), and Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017).

The winner of this year's pageant will succeed Beatrice Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel last December.