'You all made our day!' Samantha Bernardo pokes fun at self by reposting meme

MANILA -- ​Samantha Bernardo gamely reposted a meme that made fun of her funny gestures toward her fellow candidate Abena Akuaba at the Miss Grand International pageant, and explained the story behind her actions.

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, the Filipina beauty queen said the video, which she also showed to Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil, "made our day."

It showed Bernardo and Akuaba visibly overwhelmed, with the former excitedly hitting the latter, upon learning that they were the last two women competing for the crown.

"We all have the most genuine reaction," Bernardo said. "People who know me well [know] that if I am full of joy and happiness, I do this."

"Haha sorry sister," she said, tagging Akuaba's Instagram account. "I was trying to tell her, 'I told you, Top 2.'"

Bernardo and Akuaba are both under the Philippine-based Kagandahang Flores beauty camp. The former pointed out that their Top 2 finish was exactly what their trainers wished for them.

Check out the meme reposted by Bernardo below:

In the end, Bernardo finished first runner-up to Akuaba in Miss Grand International.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International crown.

