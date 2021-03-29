What’s the deal with Barron Trump and his elder siblings?

Donald Trump’s youngest son turned 15 over the weekend, with Melania marking the occasion by posting a subtle tribute to Barron on Twitter – a photo of some balloons in the shape of his age. But with the narrowest age gap between Barron and the next oldest Trump sibling being 12 years, does the teen have much of a bond with his dad’s other kids?

Tiffany Trump

As the only child of Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples, Tiffany and Barron have quite a bit in common. Despite Barron being the only child to actually live in the White House, it was Donald Trump’s older children – Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. – that took most of the spotlight during his presidency, often leading to jokes about the fact that his less power-hungry children were being overlooked.

Protective Tiffany, who often visited Barron at The White House while she was studying law at Georgetown – has regularly been seen sitting next to her younger half-brother at events. In the past she has taken to Instagram to call Barron the “best little brother” she could ask for and has publicly wished him “all the happiness in the world”.

Donald Trump Jr.

As the first of the property mogul’s sons to grow up with the fame and pressure attached to the Trump name, Don Jr. has a lot to teach Barron. Although Barron has largely been kept out of the spotlight during his dad’s campaigning and one term in office, Don Jr. took on a very public role on several occasions.

His bond with Barron was most evident when the pair were seen fist-bumping on the final night of the 2016 Republican National Convention in Ohio, and Barron’s mother Melania was spotted grinning in between the pair, who are 28 years apart in age.

Nevertheless, outspoken and controversial Don Jr. was criticised for using his younger brother’s name to make a political rival the butt of a joke, despite former first lady Melania repeatedly saying that people should leave the minor out of politics. “In all fairness, Joe Biden is not capable of debating Barron Trump let alone Donald Trump,” he tweeted in 2020.

Ivanka Trump

With a 24-year age difference and a reported falling out between Melania and Ivanka, it could make it rather difficult for these two siblings to be close. However it became clear Ivanka is fond of her half-brother when the family gathered to watch Donald Trump sign several executive orders. As the family stood behind Donald to mark the historic moment, Barron stole the show when he was seen trying to high five his nephew Theodore James. Sharing the sweet moment between her sibling and son on Twitter, Ivanka made it clear she highly rates his skills. “My youngest brother proves he’s a baby whisperer,” she wrote.

Eric Trump

There’s not much evidence of a bond between Eric and Barron, who were born 22 year apart. But if Melania’s only child is viewed by his half-brothers in the same way Tiffany reportedly was in the past, it could be money that gets in the way of the pair forming a tight bond. Donald Trump’s older children supposedly tried to stop Tiffany Trump from gaining a significant share of their inheritance – could the same have been on the cards for Barron when Melania reportedly delayed moving into The White House to negotiate a better deal for her son?