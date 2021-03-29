What exactly did Samantha Bernardo tell Miss Grand International winner during coronation

Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Mae Bernardo revealed Monday what she actually told Miss USA Abena Akuaba Appiah moments after she was declared the winner of the pageant.

In the now-viral video, a crying Appiah could barely stand when the announcement was made. Bernardo and the outgoing Miss Grand International Valentina Figuera of Venezuela struggled to prop her up for the coronation.

That moment has been transformed into many hilarious memes with various backgrounds at a pedestrian bridge, an elevator, waterfalls, even in San Juanico bridge.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Courtesy: Miss Grand International Facebook live

Bernardo revealed she had to “threaten” Miss USA to rise up to the pivotal moment in a TV interview in Thailand.

“You were like falling and dying and you were helping her,” the Thai host told Appiah and Bernardo, to which the Filipina retorted laughing, “Yeah, I said c’mon, if not you, then I can (take your place)!” Bernardo then struck a queenly walk and pose, with Appiah and the other people in the studio bursting into laughter.

Seconds before the winner’s announcement, when Bernardo was shaking and slapping Miss USA’s hand and arm in the viral video, a flustered Appiah told Bernardo, "'Sister, you’re gonna win!' I said this is your time! ...Yes, I was dying, I just couldn’t contain my excitement. I didn’t know what to do!”

Both ladies trained under Rodgil Flores of the Kagandahang Flores beauty camp in the Philippines. “We’re like sisters because we’re from the same camp,” Appiah said in the interview. “I know her skills, what they taught her, they taught me. But I didn’t think I can make it this far!”

Bernardo also said it was the fulfillment of Flores' vision that they end up as Top 2 in the competition. “Obviously I wanted to win but I’m very happy that it’s her because it is timely and relevant,” she said.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. hailed Bernardo’s achievement at the Miss Grand International pageant as “ a source of pride and joy in these trying times.”

Related video: