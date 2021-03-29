WATCH: Catriona Gray creates painting in 10 minutes

Renowned artist Totong Francisco (back) watches Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray paint in an episode of "Kultura 101." Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Catriona Gray had the opportunity to show her painting skills in the latest episode of "Kultura 101," her web series as an ambassador of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

In the episode uploaded on Gray's YouTube page over the weekend, the former Miss Universe took part in a series of challenges in Angono, Rizal, dubbed as the Philippines' art capital.

One of these tasks involved creating a painting in 10 minutes in the ancestral house of National Artist Carlos "Botong" Francisco.

Gray was brought to Francisco's studio by his grandson Totong, who is also a renowned artist.

"Original working space [ito] ni Lolo where we are all keeping his memorabilia," he told the former beauty queen. "Sana ay makagawa ka ng isang painting sa loob ng 10 minutes."

Gray, for her part, admitted that she is both nervous and honored to take on the challenge.

"Grabe, pressure ang 10 minutes, but also malaking honor to paint within the studio of sir Botong Francisco," she said.

"Guys, don't expect too much of me," she added.

At the end of the challenge, Gray was able to create her own masterpiece, with Totong calling her "a natural."

"Maganda 'yung pagkakagawa and not bad at all for 10 minutes," he said. "Natural ka, kumbaga. May pagka-impressionist ang kanyang approach."

Gray is now on her second year as an NCCA arts ambassador.

Aside from her NCCA stint, Gray is also an ambassador of the "One Town, One Product" campaign of the Department of Trade and Industry.

These came after she drew wide praise for her patriotic wardrobe during her Miss Universe campaign in 2018.

