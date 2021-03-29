'No bitterness in my heart': Samantha Bernardo happy with Miss Grand International results

Samantha Bernardo (second from left) with the rest of the Top 5 of Miss Grand International 2020. Photo from the pageant's Facebook page

MANILA -- Samantha Bernardo is happy with the results of the Miss Grand International pageant, where she finished first runner-up to Abena Akuaba Appiah of the United States.

Bernardo and the rest of the Top 5 were interviewed live on the Miss Grand International Facebook page on Monday, shortly after doing their media rounds.

The Filipina beauty queen was all praises for her fellow finalists, saying all of them had an equal shot at the crown.

"I feel like everyone in the Top 5, whoever will win, I have no bitterness in my heart," Bernardo said. "Because we're all amazing, equally beautiful, talented, [and] smart."

"We can walk, we can talk, we can walk the talk," she added.

Bernardo went on to express her gratitude to be part of the Miss Grand International pageant, saying it is a "great platform" to promote peace, especially amid the pandemic.

Bernardo now joins the likes of Elizabeth Clenci and Nicole Cordoves, who finished second-runner up in 2017 and first runner-up in 2016, respectively, in Miss Grand International.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.

Related video: