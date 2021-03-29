LOOK: Alodia Gosiengfiao, Wil Dasovich dress up as 'Attack on Titan' characters

MANILA -- Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao gave a treat to "Attack on Titan" fans as she and her boyfriend, vlogger Wil Dasovich, dressed up as the main characters of the popular anime series.

On Monday, Gosiengfiao shared a photo collage showing her cosplaying as Mikasa Ackerman, and Dasovich as Eren Yeager.

It also featured Malaysian cosplayer Hakken, who recreated the look of Levi Ackerman.

"Make this happen? Who else can we add?" Gosiengfiao said in her Facebook post, which has since gone viral.

The comments section was filled with suggestions from mostly Filipino fans on who else can be added to Gosiengfiao's "Attack on Titan" crew.

Many of them thought of mentioning vlogger and influencer Mimiyuuuh, who earlier dressed up as Levi Ackerman in a video for Netflix Philippines.

I asked for awra and @mimiyuuuh SERVED!!! 👏 Category is… turn your pambahay into some of the most iconic Netflix lewks in the #PambahayAwraChallenge 💃🏻✨ Top model ka na pala, Mimi? Eh Di Ikaw Na! pic.twitter.com/4mt8JcKcuY — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) November 25, 2020

"Attack on Titan" is now on its final season. The show can be watched by Filipinos online via Netflix.

Related video: