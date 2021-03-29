How Meghan Markle broke the internet

Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa in this October 1, 2019 photo. Toby Melville, Reuters

We’ll always remember March 2021 as the month that Meghan Markle broke the royal family, so it’s no surprise the Duchess of Sussex dominated headlines around the world. If you’ve been living under a rock, just woke up from a coma or been stuck in quarantine with no Wi-fi signal, we’ve rounded up the biggest Meghan stories of the month to bring you up to date.

Is Meghan the most hated woman in the world?

Poor Meghan. No, seriously, poor Meghan. She really can’t seem to do anything right these days, if news headlines, social media or recent Zoom happy hour catch-ups are anything to go by. In fact, it’s been a while since there has been such a negative public reaction towards a (former) member of the royal family – not even Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal could make the situation look better.

Love her or hate her, we can all agree the past few months have been a roller-coaster ride for Meghan. Here are seven reasons why few people are loving the Duchess of Sussex right now, from bullying accusations to her Buckingham Palace war of words.

Seven people Meghan “ghosted” during her rise to royalty

When Meghan made the transition from American TV actress to British royal, it was more than just a lifestyle change – there was also a dramatic shift in the circle she associated with. In fact, Meghan quickly became famous for “ghosting” people, according to multiple ex-friends, anyway. While some simply didn’t have anything in common with her new royal life, by their own account, others were cut out of her life for betraying her.

STYLE takes a look back at seven people Meghan has stopped speaking to during her rise to royalty.

Nine times Queen Elizabeth showed Meghan the love

Ever since it was announced that Meghan and Prince Harry were stepping down as senior members of the royal family, questions have been raised about the status of the couple’s relationship with “The Firm”’s head honcho, Queen Elizabeth. And with poor Meghan being publicly blamed for the shock exit, dubbed Megxit, and their move to Hollywood, we can’t imagine her maj was very impressed with her grandson’s new wife.

Fast forward a few months, and all hell broke loose when Meghan granted a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, offering a rare glimpse into her time as a royal. And as we all know, she didn’t paint a very pretty picture.

While things are probably a bit frosty between Meghan and her royal in-laws right now, we’re rooting for a heartwarming reunion. Because if these pictures are anything to go by, the queen herself already has a soft spot for the former actress.

Meghan’s amazing beauty evolution

It’s not all been scandals and drama for the former actress. Since being shot to mega-fame, Meghan has garnered as much support as she has criticism. That said, however you feel about the former royal, there is no denying that she has become a renowned beauty and style icon. So we’ve taken a trip down memory lane to recap some of her looks growing up.