Divine Lee, husband expecting third child

MANILA -- Socialite Divine Lee happily announced on social media that she and her husband, businessman Blake Go, are expecting a new addition to their family.

"This pregnancy is a bit more delicate as compared to the other two. Keep us in your prayers," Lee said in an Instagram post, which showed her and her family doing the number three hand gesture.

Lee and Go already have two children nicknamed Baz and Blanca. Like the two kids, their third baby was conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Earlier this month, Lee released a vlog documenting her third IVF journey. It ended with her getting a negative result on her pregnancy test, causing her to feel "a bit depressed."

She took the pregnancy test again a day later and got a positive result, as seen in her latest vlog released over the weekend.

"Nag-positive, but the first night negative siya kasi I did it on the third day. So at least ngayon may konting learning na tayo," she said.

"This is a bad example for those doing IVF," she admitted, saying that a blood test, not a pregnancy test, is more accurate. "Ako kasi I did it talaga to condition my mind. Na kapag nakakita ako ng negative, okay lang 'yan, may bukas pa."

In a previous interview, Lee said she decided to have her eggs frozen at the age of 24 to take away the pressure of having a child at an early age.

