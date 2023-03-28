Shopping shorts: New products, summer promos, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

COS PRESENTS WHITE T-SHIRT COLLECTION

Handout

COS revisits the iconic white T-shirt with details from the atelier and more sustainably sourced materials.

Presenting a nine-piece capsule, the brand explores the elements that form the foundations of the perfect tee, reinventing them through refined design details and distorted garment construction -- pleating, deconstructing, and decorating.

Available in additional colorways, the COS White T-shirt collection will be in-store and online throughout the Spring/Summer season.

HONOR LAUNCHES X8A SMARTPHONE

Handout

Honor's X8a smartphone is now available in the Philippines at P10,990 through the brand's kiosks and partner stores, and online through Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

It boasts of a 100 MP main rear camera, a 5 MP wide depth camera, a macro camera, and a 16 MP front camera.

Other features include a 6.7-inch FullView display, low blue light technology, and a 4500 mAh battery.

LAZADA'S BIRTHDAY BLOWOUT SALE

Lazada is presenting not just great deals but also the opportunity to earn during its Birthday Blowout Sale from March 27 to 31.

The platform is rolling out discounts, fast and free shipping, and up to P1,000 cashback.

Those who are part of the Lazada Affiliate program can get commission for every completed order using their own affiliate links, as well as enjoy other perks such as access to exclusive events.

The free program is open to both digital content creators and regular customers, with no minimum follower count requirement.

SHELL'S SUMMER PROMO

Four-wheeled customers will get exclusive rewards when they fuel up at participating Shell Mobility stations until May 26.

A stamp card with six stamp slots will be given to customers after a single receipt purchase worth P1,500 of Shell V-Power fuels or P2,000 worth of Shell FuelSave fuels.

They will receive the following rewards after every two stamps: a 500 mL Gatorade Tropical Fruit Flavor drink on their second stamp, a limited-edition USB-powered Shell V-Power fan on their fourth stamp, and a Shell V-Power umbrella on their sixth stamp.

More details are available on Shell's website.

UNIQLO'S LIFEWEAR FOR HER

In celebration of International Women’s Month, Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo launched LifeWear for Her, an initiative that focuses on supporting and uplifting women through comfortable innerwear fit for any age, size, and lifestyle.

This includes the complete LifeWear for Her lineup in all Uniqlo stores nationwide and an exclusive event on March 29.

In the intimate gathering at the Uniqlo Manila flagship store, women can come together to speak their minds, empower one another, and forge new connections. More details are available on the Uniqlo Facebook page.