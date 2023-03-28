Likha ng Pinoy designers bumida sa Paris at Milan

MILAN - Isang global fashion community ang isinulong ng Pinay designer na si Chona Bacaoco sa fashion show na kanyang inorganisa sa Milan Fashion Week nitong Pebrero.

Itinampok din sa fashion show ang mga likha ng international designers mula U.S.,India, Nicaragua, Switzerland, at Italy. Inorganisa ni Bacaoco ang ‘Home MM Milano’ kung saan naging agaw pansin ang kanyang moderno at makinang na kombinasyon ng Italian fabric at Filipino design.

“As a designer, I think you saw how much I explode in my design, the colors that I chose this year and merged together. I brought together Italian fabrics and Filipino designers together,” sabi ni Chona Bacaoco.

Tampok din ang upcycled at Filipino pop pieces ng ‘Pampinay’ brand mula sa Switzerland-based designer na si Pamela Gotangco Hupp.

“It’s really amazing considering that we are very new in the industry and we’re getting the support from people in Milan,” sabi ni Pamela Gotangco Hupp, visual artist ng PamPinay.

Para naman sa US-based designer na si Bless Mazarura at sa mga rumampang modelo, magandang pagkakataon ang mapabilang sa Milan Fashion Week at maging bahagi ng global fashion community na isinusulong ni Bacaoco.

“My journey has been all about traveling to different places and meeting people from different cultures and so to be part of the show where you model different diverse models, ages, looks, heights, everything is inclusive,” sabi ni Bless Mazarura, International Fashion Designer.

“It feels amazing, to be honest, I’ve dreamed of this moment for years and I am happy,” sabi ni Karla Meinhardt, Fashion model.

PARIS, FRANCE

Matapos ang Milan Fashion Week, naging sentro naman ng atensyon ang Paris. Sa mala-palasyong showroom ng Westin Place Vendome ibinida ni Bacaoco ang kanyang “Last Dance” collection na hugot mula sa kanyang personal na karanasan.

“The inspiration is resurrection, power, survival, the eagerness to live. Six weeks ago, I had a severe allergy attack and was rushed to the hospital, I was in a coma for three hours and I saw my father and I was dancing with my father,” sabi ni Chona Bacaoco, na nagkuwento paano nabuo ang kanyang konsepto.

Ang 35-piece collection ay bahagi ng kanyang kampanyang fashion sustainability.

“All of the fabrics are from Italy and then I mixed them from upcycled old pieces that are made from the Philippines” saad ni Bacaoco.

“I’m just so happy to be here and really enjoying my dress, my outfit for tonight.” sabi ni Buffy Durante Robles, Pinay model sa Paris.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa France at Italy, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.

