Isabelle Daza gives birth to baby daughter

MANILA – Isabelle Daza is now a mother of of three.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Daza announced that she gave birth to her baby daughter last March 23.

It came with a photo of her as she cradled her sleeping baby in her arms.

Several celebrities quickly congratulated Daza for welcoming another child.

Daza has yet to reveal the name of her third child with husband Andrien Semblat. It was just last November when she revealed being pregnant again.

Daza and Semblat got married in Italy in September 2016. She gave birth to their first child in 2018, and to their second child in 2021.