MANILA -- A former semi-finalist in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant is set to represent the country in Miss Elite 2023.

On Monday, Miss Elite officially introduced Chella Falconer as the Philippines' candidate for the pageant set on May 19 in Egypt.

Falconer re-posted the announcement on Instagram Stories, saying: "Finally it's out. I will be representing the Philippines in Miss Elite International 2023."

Falconer represented Misamis Oriental in Miss Universe Philippines 2021, where she finished in the Top 16.

Bea Gomez of Cebu City won the national pageant that year, and went on to finish in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe.

Prior to this, Falconer placed first runner-up in Miss Bikini Philippines 2020, and made it to the Top 12 of Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017.

Last year's representative in Miss Elite, Shanon Tampon, won first runner-up and two other awards -- Miss Elite Asia and Best in Evening Gown.