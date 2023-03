MANILA -- The candidates of this year's Binibining Pilipinas pageant recently served as muses for sustainable fashion.

The "Women Reinvent" fashion show was staged by Araneta City at Farmers Plaza last March 24. Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold led the candidates of this year's national pageant as they wore collections of 12 local artisans who specialize in sustainable designs.

They are PNay, Russ Cuevas, Adam Balasa, James O'Briant, Peñaflorida Atelier, Christine Lam, Kutur ni Jean, Justine Aliman, Tina Campos Jewelry, Christopher Munar, Ma. Delza's Native Product, and Aishe Fashion.

"Women Reinvent" kicks off the series of events of Bb. Pilipinas 2023, leading up to the coronation night in May.

