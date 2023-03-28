Angelica Panganiban tells moms: 'Wag kalimutan ang sarili'

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban reminded her fellow moms to also look after themselves no matter how busy they get.

The actress took to Instagram and posted two new photos in which she can be seen carrying her daughter Bean.

In the post, Panganiban emphasized the significance of maintaining a good appearance and feeling confident, even while fulfilling her responsibilities as a mother.

“Reminder to check on yourself once in a while. Tayong mga momsies, marami na tayong iniisip at inaalagaan. 'Wag kalimutan ang sarili,” she captioned her post.

“Lalo na at summer naaaaa, 'wag hayaang mahulas ka ng ganun ganun na lang,” she added.

Panganiban and her fiancé Gregg Homan welcomed their bundle of joy Bean in September last year.

Last month, they celebrated the baptism of their daughter and welcomed her into the Christian world.

As Panganiban and Homan continue to celebrate their daughter's milestones, their love for Bean is apparent in every picture and post they share on social media.

Fans and followers alike are thrilled to witness their beautiful journey as new parents, and are excited to see what the future holds for the happy family.