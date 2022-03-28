Team Payaman's Junnie Boy, Vivien tie the knot

MANILA – Social media content creators Marlon "Junnie Boy" Velasquez Jr. and Vivien Iligan have tied the knot.

The two exchanged vows on Monday, as seen in Iligan’s Instagram Stories.

Prior to their wedding, Iligan shared a number of their photos together where she expressed how excited she is to finally be married to her partner.

“@junniedad mahal na mahal kita! Excited na akong makita kayo ni mavi mamaya! Kahit 4x natin nakita isa’t isa (kasabihan daw kasi na dapat hindi nagkikita) mas lalo kita nakikita mas lalo ako nasasabik sayo. Haaaaay! 3hrs nalang tulog ko tuloy. Thank you Lord,” Iligan wrote in the caption.

It was in July 2020 when Velasquez asked for Iligan’s hand in marriage.

In a vlog he posted at that time, he shared how hard it was for him to surprise Iligan with a proposal because they are almost always together.

Velasquez and Iligan have been together since 2017. They share a child together.