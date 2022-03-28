Megan Young on baby plans: 'We don’t want just yet'

MANILA – It seems like Megan Young and her husband Mikael Daez are still enjoying their time with just the two of them.

While they have fur babies, the former Miss World said in an interview with Push that starting a family is still not within their immediate priority.

She, however, said the two of them would not have a problem if she actually gets pregnant sooner than planned.

“We’ll see. When it comes to that, magugulat na lang siguro tayo (laughs). I don’t know,” she said.

“For now, the decision is we don’t want just yet. There’s a lot of things lined up for us in work and in our real life that we want to focus on first. But I feel like if it happens, then it just happens and I won’t have a problem with that,” she added.

Young and Daez tied the knot in January 2020 after nine years of being in a relationship. The two exchanged wedding vows in not just one, but two ceremonies in Caleruega and in Subic.

Back in August 2020, the two released an episode of their podcast on YouTube where they talked about baby plans.

In that video, Young shared that when she was younger she always wanted to have a family like hers.

“I would always think na since tatlo kaming magkakapatid, maybe I want like four kids in the future. As I got older, the four became three and the three became two and then at one point when I was in college, I was like maybe I just want one kid. But it’s only because I wasn’t sure if I could handle it,” she said in the podcast.

As newlyweds, Young and Daez admitted at that time that one of the pressures that they face is the thought of having babies.

Meanwhile, since pandemic restrictions around the world are already easing up, Young shared what she is looking forward to the most.

“I’m really looking forward to traveling. I’ve been wanting to visit my mom for the longest time kasi hindi siya nakauwi nung December eh dahil sa restrictions," she said.

"She’s based in the US now and we decided na huwag na muna siya umuwi kasi ang tagal ng quarantine niya, mauubos lang 'yung leave niya sa work. So we begged off on that trip sadly so we haven’t seen her for more than a year which isn’t as bad but siyempre now that she’s getting older she wants to spend all the time that she can with us. So hopefully I can visit my mom soon depending on restrictions and depending on the schedule.”