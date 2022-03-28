"Pinaghandaan ko talaga 'to," said Kathryn Bernardo as she flaunted her toned figure for a local fashion magazine.

Preview features Bernardo as the cover girl of its latest issue, which also marks the Kapamilya star's 26th birthday.

In her cover story with Preview, Bernardo said she has always wanted to try a "mature" look, and she believes that 26 is a good age to do so.

"If I did it two years ago, I think that would've been very early pa," she said. "I can't do it naman if 30 na ako, kapag mag-aasawa na ako, so I have to do it now because minsan lang ako mag-26 and I’m glad I did it."

Check out her newly released photos, which were shot in La Union, below: