LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas 2021 queens reunite for photo shoot

MANILA -- The reigning queens of Binibining Pilipinas look stunning in their latest photo shoot.

All six winners of the 2021 edition of the pageant were present in the new photos released on Bb. Pilipinas' social media accounts: Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obenita, Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Panlilio, first runner-up Gabrielle Basiano, and second runner-up Meiji Cruz.

"March may be ending but we’re celebrating women all day, every day!" Bb. Pilipinas said in the caption.

"Happy international women’s month to all our lovely Binibinis. Mabuhay ang kababaihan!" it added.

Bb. Pilipinas has kicked off the search for its next set of queens, but it has yet to reveal a date for its 2022 national pageant. It has set April 8 as the deadline for applications.

One of its titleholders, Arnold, has yet to compete on the global pageant stage, following the postponement of Miss International 2021 due to the pandemic.