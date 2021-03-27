Safety or economy, youth or elderly? Samantha Bernardo's answers in Miss Grand International Q&A

Screengrab from GrandTV on YouTube

MANILA -- Samantha Bernardo prioritized safety over economy, and the elderly over the youth, when asked to choose during the two question and answer rounds of the Miss Grand International pageant.

In the first Q&A segment, the Top 5 candidates were given this question: "With the current COVID-19 situation, what would you choose? Shutting down the country for the safety of the people, knowing that the country's economy will be deeply affected, or opening up the country to keep the economy running and taking the risk of COVID-19 infections and consequences?"

Bernardo answered: "I will always choose the people. Because without its people, a country will never be a country. We will never be the Philippines without Filipinos, you will never be Thailand without Thais. So it is a must that we should take care of our people first."

"I stand here for love, and peace, and unity, because there will always be a solution no matter what our problems [are] in this life," she went on. "And I think if we come together as people, as one united world, then we can have a better place to live in. I hope after this pandemic of COVID-19, we can be better citizens."

Candidates from Indonesia and Brazil were named third and fourth runner-up, respectively, with Bernardo joining representatives from Guatemala and the United States in the Top 3.

But instead of proceeding with his announcement, the host said organizers have decided to "erase" the scores and determine the winners based on one more question.

The three finalists were then asked: "If there is only one dose of COVID-19 vaccine left and you have to choose who you give it to -- either a 15-year-old or a 70-year-old senior citizen -- which one would you give it to and why?"

While Guatemala and United States picked the 15-year-old, Bernardo opted to prioritize the senior citizen.

"My heart goes to senior citizens because my mom is turning [into a] senior citizen. And I've experienced the loss of my dad four years ago, and I cannot afford to lose my mom. My heart goes to them because they are the most vulnerable during this time," she began.

"A 15-year-old has the stamina to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. And with proper exercise and healthy living, they can live with it," Bernardo stressed.

"I know as well that every citizen here will choose and never afford to lose their parents. And so, I will choose senior citizen."

In the end, Bernardo finished first runner-up to United States, with Guatemala placing second runner-up.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International crown.