BALIKAN: Laban ni Samantha Bernardo sa Miss Grand International

Miss Grand International 2020 first-runner up Samantha Bernardo. Screengrab mula sa YouTube page ng GrandTV

Inuwi ng pambato ng Pilipinas na si Samantha Bernardo ang first runner-up title sa Miss Grand International.

Sa coronation night ng international pageant noong Sabado, itinanghal si Bernardo na runner-up kay Abena Appiah ng Amerika, na nanalo ng korona.

Sa kaniyang speech matapos makapasok sa top 10 ng pageant, nagsalita ang 27 anyos na Pinay tungkol sa pakikipaglaban sa pandemya.

"As we face the COVID-free world, join me as we work together in mending our conflicts and focusing on what truly matters. We are living under one sky. So let us all these peacefully where love is our language," aniya.

Sa question and answer portion para sa top 5 ng pageant, pare-pareho silang tinanong kung pipiliin ba nilang i-shut down ang bansa dahil sa pandemya o buksan ang ekonomiya kahit delikadong mas kumalat ang COVID-19.

Sagot ni Bernardo: "I will always choose the people. Because without its people, a country will never be a country. We will never be the Philippines without Filipinos, you will never be Thailand without Thais. So it is a must that we should take care of our people first."

Matapos iyon, inanunsiyo kung sino ang third at fourth runner up, pero imbes na sabihin na kung sino ang nanalo, sumabak sa biglaang question-and-answer round sina Bernardo, Appiah at ang kandidata ng Guatemala dahil sa triple tie.

Tinanong sila kung sino sa 15 anyos o 70 anyos ang kanilang pipiliin kung nag-iisa na lang ang natirang bakuna kontra COVID-19.

"My heart goes to senior citizens because my mom is turning [into a] senior citizen. And I've experienced the loss of my dad four years ago, and I cannot afford to lose my mom. My heart goes to them because they are the most vulnerable during this time," ani Bernardo.

"A 15-year-old has the stamina to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. And with proper exercise and healthy living, they can live with it. I know as well that every citizen here will choose and never afford to lose their parents. And so, I will choose senior citizen," dagdag niya.

Idinaos ang coronation night ng pageant sa Bangkok, Thailand.

Wala pang Pinay na nananlo ng Miss Grand International crown.

– Ulat ni Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News