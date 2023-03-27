Winwyn Marquez with her daughter Luna. Instagram/Winwyn Marquez



MANILA -- Winwyn Marquez is focusing on "authenticity" as she shares her motherhood journey with the world.

The Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 titleholder has been using her social media platform to open up about her joys and struggles as a mom to her firstborn, Luna.

She has been posting both glam shots from her work as an actress and model, and "no filter" moments at home with her daughter.

"I just want to be authentic," she said in an interview with Modern Parenting. "I want to show everyone that this is who I am. This is the real me. I don't think I have to maintain na ganito ang itsura ko kasi beauty queen ako. Hindi na siya makatotohanan."

Through her posts, Marquez wants to inspire her fellow moms to stay true to themselves and their experiences instead of feeling the pressure of having a picture-perfect social media feed.

She said she went through similar when she was pregnant with Luna. "In social media at this stage, you really don't know what's real and what's not. When I was pregnant, nakikita ko 'yung mga Instagram moms -- perfect and beautiful. I really wanted to be that way because it might help me also," she admitted.

"I realized that I can help and influence more when I was just being real and not trying hard to be that Instagram-perfect mom," she added.

"Mas no filter, the better. Kasi mas nakakarating 'yung message and mas important 'yung reach na 'yon kaysa doon sa picture-perfect feed."

Marquez said she still has a lot to learn as a first-time mom, and is thankful for her partner and her family for supporting her in her journey.

She went on to remind her fellow mothers to always have time to take care of themselves, and help one another instead of focusing on competition.

"I want women not to bring other women down. It's easy to be blinded by the glitz and glam, but we need to be more aware of that," she said.

