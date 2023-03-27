Vicki Belo enjoys 'private concert' of David Foster, Katharine McPhee

MANILA – Hosting a "private concert" of David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee at her own home was a dream come true for celebrity doctor Vicki Belo.

Over the weekend, Belo took to Instagram to share her excitement over the memorable experience.

In her post, the couple can be seen jamming on Belo's piano with the caption, "Just a casual Friday at home— @davidfoster and @katharinefoster jamming with our #piano."

Among the songs the couple performed were “Smile” and “Terrified.”

Foster and McPhee are currently in the Philippines for a special concert series at The Theatre at Solaire, which started last Tuesday and ended on Sunday.

Joining them were "American Idol" alumna Pia Toscano, "America's Got Talent" alumnus Daniel Emmet, and Philippines' very own Martin Nievera and Morissette.

Foster has held numerous shows in the Philippines. In 2015, he staged the "Hitman: David Foster and Friends" concert with Boyz II Men, Natalie Cole, Ruben Studdard, and Jake Zyrus.