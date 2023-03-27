Photo from Sistine Chapel Philippines website



MANILA -- No need to go to the Vatican to see Michelangelo's masterpiece as as an exhibition of the Sistine Chapel will make its way to Manila later this year.

"Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" will run from July 1 to September 30 at the second floor of Estancia Mall in Pasig.

Organizers have yet to reveal ticket prices and other details, but an official website is already available for the upcoming event.

"Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" has been held in Melbourne and Brisbane in Australia, Shanghai in China, London in England, Breslau in Poland, Mexico City, and different parts of the United States.

It features Michelangelo's ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel that have been brought to life using special printing techniques, allowing guests to experience the life-size art up close.