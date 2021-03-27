Samantha Bernardo in Miss Grand International Top 5

Screengrab from GrandTV's YouTube

MANILA -- (UPDATE) Samantha Bernardo is now just a step away from the Miss Grand International crown.

The Filipina beauty queen made it to the Top 5, alongside candidates from United States, Philippines, Brazil, Indonesia, and Guatemala.

The last time that the Philippines was in the Top 5 of Miss Grand International was in 2017, when Elizabeth Clenci finished second runner-up.

In 2016, Nicole Cordoves nearly won the crown and was named first runner-up.

A fan favorite in Miss Grand International, Bernardo consistently got high votes in pre-pageant competitions such as swimsuit and national costume.

She was handpicked by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. to represent the country in Miss Grand International after reigning titleholder Abesamis was unable to compete due to age restrictions.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International title.

