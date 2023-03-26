MANILA — Followers of Andi Eigenmann were once again captivated by the actress' daughter with Philmar Alipayo, as three-year-old Lilo showcased her gymnastics skills.

Eigenmann shared a video of Lilo’s impressive balance and tricks on her Instagram account, revealing that it was her daughter's first day of gymnastics class.

“Lilo's first day in Gymnastics class! Thank vou so much teacher @angelikasajonas and @cbdsiargao,” Eigenmann captioned her post.

“Happy that they get to explore more of their abilities and interests with more classes and options available to these island kidos,” she added.

Eigenmann's followers were in awe of Lilo's natural ability, with many commenting on how skilled she is at such a young age.

Aside from doing gymnastics, Lilo has also been taking surfing lessons with her dad.

Lilo is the second child of Eigenmann and Alipayo. Eigenmann also has a daughter named Ellie with her former partner Jake Ejercito.