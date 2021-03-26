Joseph Gordon-Levitt thanks Filipinos for new poetic piece about EDSA traffic

Facebook.com/JoeGordonLevitt

MANILA -- Joseph Gordon-Levitt is thankful to all the Filipinos who took part in his recent poetry project.

The Hollywood actor earlier asked for reactions to a photo that showed a traffic jam along EDSA for his creative collaboration platform hitRECord.

The result was a piece titled "Traffic Jam in the Philippines: a passport poem," which included these three lines:

Half of my life, gone.

It's more tiring than work.

A sea of red lights.

"A little while ago, I asked folks in the Philippines to write some poetry based on this photo taken during an EDSA traffic jam. Writing from a few different people on my site hitRECord was turned into this three-line piece, and then -- through the magic of graphic design - a final visual was made. Thanks to all of you who participated in the project!" Gordon-Levitt said.

This is the Hollywood actor's one of many challenges to Filipinos in recent months, with the previous ones involving voice acting and writing.

Gordon-Levitt started hitRECord with the idea of providing people, particularly those in the creative field, an open community where they can interact with others and foster ideas.

