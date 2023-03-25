LOOK: Donny Pangilinan shows support for sister Ella

Donny Pangilinan with sister Ella and mother Maricel Laza

MANILA -- Donny Pangilinan braved the weekend traffic and arrived in his motorbike and helmet to grace the opening of the painting exhibit of his younger sister, Ella, at the Ayala Museum Friday.

Pangilinan showed up late at the exhibit, “Rainbows,” curated by Elaine Ongpin Herbosa for the artists of L’Arc en Ciel, but nonetheless made it to the event.

His mother, Maricel Laxa Pangilinan, was present from the start to also show support to her daughter.

Ella, a budding artist, exhibited her oil paintings where she experimented with different styles and techniques.

The exhibit, which also features other artists of Herbosa, will run until April 9 at the ground level of Ayala Museum Annex.

Opening the exhibit was Philippine Airlines president Stanley Ng.

