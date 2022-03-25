Ivana Alawi at Villa Bridgerton. Photo from Netflix Philippines

MANILA -- Ivana Alawi has been tapped to give fans a glimpse of Villa Bridgerton, which is inspired by the hit Netflix series.

The property, located in New Manila, Quezon City, was launched on Friday and is open to the public until April 3. Those interested to visit may book a tour via the Villa Bridgerton website.

In the photos and video released by Netflix Philippines, Alawi showed the Regency-styled, art-filled interiors of Villa Bridgerton -- from the sala or "sitting room" to the dining areas.

The property also has amenities such as a regal ride aboard a horse-driven carriage, a game of croquet, and a full English culinary experience.

Ivana Alawi at Villa Bridgerton. Photo from Netflix Philippines

Villa Bridgerton is part of Netflix Philippines' promotions for the second season of "Bridgerton," which is now available on the streaming platform.

The series follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

Watch Alawi's tour of Villa Bridgerton below: