APOTHECA PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON WOMEN'S HEALTH CONCERNS

Handout

Apotheca Integrative Pharmacy (AIP) takes a look at some of the health concerns women continue to face in celebration of Women's Month.

These include thyroid disorders like goiter, hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, thyroid cancer, and thyroid nodules; hormonal imbalance and menopause; weight management; and skin problems.

AIP hopes to help Filipinas look after themselves more easily and effectively through its range of compounding medicines and services. More details are available on the store's website and social media channels.

CENTURY TUNA OPENS SUPERBODS 2022 REGISTRATION

Century Tuna has opened registration for the year's Superbods fitness competition, which features Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards.

For the first time, Superbods registration is available online to make it more accessible to Filipinos. Aspirants need to be 18 to 60 years of age, and could be anyone who leads a healthy lifestyle.

They will be asked to upload a public audition video on their social media pages until April 7 before registering on the Century Tuna Superbods website.

Fifteen male and 15 female applicants will be invited to a final callback. Two grand winners will take home P500,000 each, while two runners-up will receive P200,000 each. All winners will also get a year's worth of Century Tuna products.

METRO CHANNEL'S NEW HEALTH AND WELLNESS SHOW

Handout

An inspirational health and wellness journey where soul and science meet awaits viewers in the new lifestyle show "Born For This" on Metro Channel.



Hosted by humanitarian and triathlete Elle Adda, "Born For This" aims to empower Filipinos by breaking the stigmas of mental health, spreading educational awareness and guidance on holistic practices, and building community connection and support.

"Born For This" will air at 6:30 p.m. every Saturday on Metro Channel starting on April 2. Metro Channel is available on SKYcable channel 52 (SD) and channel 174 (HD), Cignal channel 69, and GSAT channel 70.

SMILE TRAIN, GSK IN CLEFT CARE WEBINAR

Smile Train and GSK Consumer Healthcare recently supported a three-day comprehensive cleft care webinar series organized by the Association of Philippine Orthodontists.

There were 518 participants from 26 countries registered for the webinar series. The online sessions featured discussions on various stages of cleft treatment for a child born with a cleft, with particular focus on the cleft orthodontics.

The panel of speakers included oral and maxillofacial surgeons, plastic and reconstructive surgeons, pediatric dentists, orthodontists, prosthodontists, speech pathologists, and pediatricians.

More details about Smile Train's partnership with GSK Consumer Healthcare are available on the GSK Smiles website.