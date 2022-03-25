Food shorts: Summer treats, healthy eats, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BAKER J'S FRENCH BREADS, PASTRIES

Handout

Baker J at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City in Alabang is offering a selection of French breads and pastries, each made using modern and traditional techniques.

Some of these include the Baguette, Sourdough, Mixed Seeds Loaf, Dried Fruits and Nuts Loaf, Almond Croissant, Cube Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, and Pain Au Raisin.

Baker J is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for take-out and deliveries. Orders can also be made through the recently launched Baker J app, with more details on the store's social media pages.

BONIFACIO HIGH STREET'S AL FRESCO SPOTS

Handout

Bonifacio High Street (BHS) in Taguig has listed some of its outdoor dining options, featuring both family favorites and date spots.

These include The Wholesome Table, 205, Ooma, and Kiwami Food Hall at BHS Central; Wolfgang's Steakhouse, Sunae Asian Cantina, Cafe Mary Grace, Kashmir Indian Restaurant, La Picara Manila, and Nikkei Nama Bar at One BHS; and TGIFriday's and Italianni's at BHS.

More details are available on BHS' Facebook page.

BURGER KING'S PLANT-BASED CHICKEN SANDWICH

Handout

Burger King Philippines has launched the Plant-Based X-tra Long Chicken, a meatless alternative to one of its best-selling sandwiches.

The fast food chain said this comes after the success of the Plant-Based Whopper, which was first released in 2020.

The Plant-Based X-tra Long Chicken consists of a crispy 6-inch plant-based patty developed by The Vegetarian Butcher, topped with lettuce, plant-based mayonnaise and placed between sesame seed buns.

It is currently available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery in all Burger King stores within Luzon, and will be offered nationwide by the end of March.

CONTI'S CELEBRATES WOMEN EMPLOYEES

Handout

Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant revealed that three women are behind its success, and even more Filipinas have risen from the ranks within the company.

Sisters Angie Conti-Martinez, Cecile Conti-Maranon, and Carole Conti-Sumulong attributed the success of their brand to their workforce.

Among the women employees they acknowledged are admin and operations manager Ivy Par, who started out as an office assistant for Conti's in 2003; Imelda Mica, a junior branch manager who is celebrating her 21st work anniversary with the company this September; and Babylyn Paulino, who now holds the position of junior cluster manager after starting out as a cashier.

HERSHEY'S RELEASES 'HERSHE' BARS

Handout

Hershey's Philippines has transformed its chocolate bar packaging into a canvas of achievements and contributions of four Filipinas.

In time for International Women's Month, the company collaborated with Malou Perez, Kate Alvarez, Sabrina Tamayo, and Fredeswinda Samonte, whose photos are laid out in designs to showcase their stories to the public.

Perez heads PAWSsion Project, an organization rescuing and rehoming

distressed cats and dogs, while Alvarez created SOS or Survivors of Suicide and Depression, an online mental health support group.

Tamayo's Project SMILE aids persons with disabilities by connecting them with employment and other sources of livelihood and support, while Samonte of PGH's Cancer Survivors Organization works actively to help support cancer patients.

Nica Babia and Eunice Carbonel, two up-and-coming Filipina illustrators, created the artworks.

More details are available on Hershey's Philippines' social media pages.

JOLLIBEE'S COOKIES 'N CREAM SUNDAE

Handout

This summer, Jollibee is bringing a classic favorite with its Cookies 'n Cream Sundae, which consists of vanilla soft serve topped with a whole Oreo, crushed Oreos, and chocolate coating.

Priced at P45, it is available in all Jollibee branches in Metro Manila, and will be available nationwide starting March 29.

RESORTS WORLD MANILA SWITCHES TO CAGE-FREE EGGS

Handout

Resorts World Manila (RWM) has committed to using only cage-free eggs across all hotels and food and beverage outlets by 2025 as part of its sustainable culinary initiative.

Batangas Free Range Chicken, a social enterprise, is one of the partners which will supply products to RWM's hotels and F&B outlets.

RWM said it is the first integrated resort in the Philippines and the Asia Pacific region to make a commitment to cage-free egg sourcing.

In recent years an increasing number of restaurant, hospitality, retail and packaged food brands have pledged to use only cage-free eggs in the Philippines. Resorts World Manila is the first Integrated Resort in the Philippines and in the APAC region to make a commitment to cage-free egg sourcing

SALADSTOP'S SUMMER OFFERINGS

Handout

SaladStop recently introduced its summer offerings, the Summer Fling and the Sunny Slush Smoothie.

The Summer Fling (P365), which can be enjoyed as a salad or as a wrap, is a mix of romaine, kale, roasted chicken, quinoa, carrots, sweet corn, grapes, and pomelo, jazzed up with a citrus sesame lime dressing.

The Sunny Slush Smoothie (P160), on the other hand, carries a sweet and tangy blend of mango, lemon juice, honey, and chia seeds.

Both products are available at SaladStop's Metro Manila and Cebu stores until May 31.

SEATTLE'S BEST RELEASES SKIPPY COLLECTION

Handout

Seattle's Best Coffee has unveiled its Skippy Peanut Butter Collection, which is now available in all of its branches nationwide.

The Skippy Hot Choco is a non-coffee-based drink made with dark chocolate sauce, milk, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter.

Coffee enthusiasts looking for a different take on their favorite drink can try the Skippy Iced Choco Java, a cold drink crafted with a shot of espresso, white chocolate mix, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter.

Meanwhile, the Dreamy Skippy Cookie Javakula is an ice-blended beverage with a shot of espresso, dark chocolate sauce, Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter, whipped cream, and peanut cookies.

All products are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery via Seattle's Best's Messenger account, GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Pick.A.Roo.