MANILA -- Baguio representative Ghenesis Latugat bested 49 other contestants in Miss Universe Philippines' fashion and runway challenge.

Chantal Schmidt of Cebu City and Angelica Lopez of Palawan completed the Top 3 of the challenge, which highlighted the delegates' catwalk skills.

The fashion and runway challenge is one of the many Miss Universe Philippines pre-pageant events, which also include the headshot, intro video, and swimsuit competitions.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is set to be held on April 30.

The winner of this year's pageant will succeed Beatrice Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel last December.