WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines 2020 queens sizzle in Bohol

Screengrab from Miss Universe Philippines' Facebook page

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo was recently joined by her fellow queens in serving beach looks in Bohol.

On Wednesday, the MUP organization released a video of Mateo posing at a luxury beach resort in Panglao Island with first runner-up Bella Ysmael, third runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, and fourth runner-up Billie Hakenson.

Second runner-up Michele Gumabao was not seen in the clip, which was shared on the MUP social media pages.

Earlier, the MUP organization posted a solo video of Mateo in the same resort, where she practiced her signature walk.

MUP's national director, Shamcey Supsup, also joined the four beauty queens in their Bohol trip, as seen in her recent Instagram photos.

"Chaperoning duties," Supsup said in jest in one of her posts.

Mateo has been busy preparing for the next Miss Universe competition, which will be held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood at 8 p.m. on May 16, Sunday.

