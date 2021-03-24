‘Tao po!’ Chilling reminder about knocks on doors prompts scary stories

MANILA — A chilling reminder of a superstition about answering knocks on doors is circulating on Twitter, prompting many to share their own scary experiences involving strange visitors.
On Tuesday, Palanca award-winning writer Jerry Gracio chronicled an exchange he had with his partner about visiting the province.
In one tweet, Gracio shared their conversation recalling strange knocking on the door past midnight:
Kanina, he tells me: “Kagabi, may kumatok, madaling araw.” I had to tell him, “H’wag mo bubuksan ang pinto. Alam mo ba kung ba’t pag kumakakatok nagsasabi ng ‘tawo’ or ‘tao po’?” “Bakit?” he asks. “Para malaman ng nasa loob ng bahay na tao ang kumakatok at hindi engkanto.”
The anecdote quickly made the rounds on Twitter, as netizens shared their own similar stories, with a number saying they have the same understanding of the origin of “Tao po.”
Several recalled being told the same by their grandparents, or other family members.
Others, meanwhile, said they had mistakenly thought the expression was short for asking if there was anyone home, instead of the visitor identifying themselves as human.
Philippine historian Ambeth Ocampo, in a 2018 entry for his broadsheet column “Looking Back,” said the practice of saying “Tao po” when knocking “dates back to pre-Spanish times.”
“Doors then had no peekholes as we have today, so before opening the door to let the ‘knocker’ in, one had to make sure it was not a wild animal, which couldn’t speak and identify itself as ‘tao’ (human),” he wrote.
“Our ancestors also believed that many dangers lurked outside the safety of their homes, so doors were not opened to ‘aswang,’ elementals and evil spirits that, like animals, could not say ‘Tao po!’ to trick the household into letting them in.”
In responses to Gracio’s viral tweet, a number shared what they believe to have been encounters of the supernatural kind, upon hearing knocks on their door.
Here’s a look at some of those reactions and stories: