LOOK: Janine Gutierrez goes sultry on back-to-back magazine covers

Janine Gutierrez is the March cover girl of both Wonder and Metro.Style. Instagram: @wondermagph, @bjpascual

MANILA — Acclaimed actress Janine Gutierrez is showing her sultry side on back-to-back magazine covers, leading up to the release of her latest film.

Gutierrez, 31, is the cover girl of both Wonder Magazine and Metro.Style, which released their respective shoots with the “Dito at Doon” star within a week of each other.

In Wonder, Gutierrez goes sexy and futuristic in a pictorial inspired by “Barbarella,” the 1968 sci-fi film starring Jane Fonda.

In Metro, Gutierrez opts for classical beauty, while still showing skin, in a shoot that replicates “the Sardinian alleys in Italy,” for a “vintage Mediterranean summer-inspired” fashion editorial.

For both magazines, Gutierrez was shot by her close collaborator, in-demand lensman BJ Pascual.

Gutierrez is gearing up for the March 31 digital release of the romance film “Dito at Doon,” co-starring JC Santos and directed by JP Habac.

It will be accessible via KTX.ph, iWant TFC, Cinema 76 @ Home, Ticket2Me, and Upstream.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC