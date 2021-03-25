LOOK: Anne Curtis poses in Louis Vuitton for fashion editorial

MANILA -- Anne Curtis is back with a bang as she poses in Louis Vuitton for a fashion editorial.

The shoot is a result of a collaboration between Louis Vuitton Philippines and the local fashion magazine Mega.

In photos taken by photographer to the stars BJ Pascual, Curtis can be seen wearing Louis Vuitton pieces to promote the French fashion house's Spring-Summer 2021 collection.

Curtis also appeared with Mega editor-in-chief Peewee Reyes-Isidro in a virtual show shortly before the livestream of Louis Vuitton's first physical fashion event since the pandemic.

Here, the Filipino-Australian actress talked about her favorite pieces from the brand, as well as what it means to be a "Louis Vuitton woman."

"A Louis Vuitton woman, I would have to say, is confident. She's bold, free-spirited, adventurous. But at the same time, she prefers to find quality when it comes to fashion... It has to be timeless and it lasts throughout the years," she said.

Curtis recently marked another social media milestone as the first Filipino personality to reach 14 million followers on Twitter.

She returned to the Philippines with her husband Erwan Heussaff and their daughter Dahlia after over a year of being based in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

