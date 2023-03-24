LOOK: Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda attend culinary class



MANILA – Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres and her boyfriend Daniel Miranda have found a new activity together as they enrolled in a culinary class.

Andres proudly shared on Instagram that she and Miranda have taken extra steps to be good in the kitchen as they attended a class of chef Kerwin Funtanilla at the Center for Culinary Arts Manila.

“First day of school today and we definitely enjoyed the whole process of cooking and learning something new together with our Chef Kerwin Funtanilla and team @ccamanila,” the actress said in a post.

Andres also dropped some photos of the dishes they prepared and the process they followed to create them.

“I can talk about food all day and my friends know that and it’s always been my dream to become a 👨‍🍳. #Foodie This is more exciting because I’m doing this with you” she continued, tagging MIranda.

Last month, Andres took time to express how grateful she is for her own little family with Miranda and daughter Zoe.

For her, love is not about a ring on her finger or grand romantic gestures. Instead, it's about how she and her partner Miranda choose to respect, understand, and forgive each other.

Andres is known for her roles in various shows such as “Princess and I,” “She's Dating the Gangster,” “Relaks,” “It's Just Pag-Ibig,” “Forevermore,” “Pusong Ligaw,” and “Bagani.”

