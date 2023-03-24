MANILA -- Photography service Nice Print recently celebrated its 17th year with a gala attended by some of the country's biggest stars.

Among those who attended the event at Okada Manila were actresses Marian Rivera, Carmina Villaroel, Sunshine Cruz, and Pauleen Luna.

Singers Darren Espanto, Ogie Alcasid, and Erik Santos were also spotted at the gala, as well as "Magandang Buhay" host Jolina Magdangal, actor John Estrada, and Internet stars Niana Guerrero and AC Bonifacio.

Check out their photos below:

Considered a go-to photography service among celebrities, Nice Print was founded in 2006 by Charisse and Jibby Tinio.

The company said it has so far done wedding and engagement shoots in 35 countries.