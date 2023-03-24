"Breakups and Breakdowns" is set to return to the stage this April. Handout/Upstart

MANILA -- Upstart is returning to live theater for the first time in four years with an updated version of its original romantic comedy musical.

"Breakups and Breakdowns," which was the theater company's musical debut in 2010, will be staged at the Creative Arts Centre of British School Manila in Taguig on April 15 (3 p.m.), 16 (3 p.m. and 8 p.m.), April 22 (3 p.m. and 8 p.m.), and 23 (3 p.m.).

It stars Reb Atadero, Tanya Manalang-Atadero, and Nelsito Gomez, with a libretto by Joel Trinidad and music by Rony Fortich.

Nicky Triviño also stars in the show and co-directs it with Trinidad.

"Breakups and Breakdowns" shows "a lighthearted look at modern-day dating and relationships." It was originally set for a fifth staging in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic hampered Upstart's plans.

Instead, the theater company presented an online mini-concert featuring key songs by cast members from previous productions.

As it returns to the stage, "Breakups and Breakdowns" now includes new songs, characters, and scenes, Upstart said.

For ticket inquiries, call or text Upstart at (0917) 811-6156 or email at upstartproductionsinc@gmail.com.