Another Filipina wins an international pageant

Filipinas continue to make their mark on the international pageant scene this year.

Philippine representative Meleah Moreno won the inaugural Miss Ecology International pageant held in Venezuela on Friday (Manila time).

"We made it!" the beauty queen said on Instagram Stories.

Newly crowned Miss Ecology International Meleah Moreno. Instagram/Meleah Moreno

Before Miss Ecology International, Moreno has competed in a number of local pageants.

She also joined the "Sexy Babe" competition of the ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" last year, where she finished as a semi-finalist.