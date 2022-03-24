Yassi Pressman promotes handicrafts by women of QC Jail

MANILA -- Yassi Pressman is using her platform to promote handicrafts made by women in the Quezon City Jail.

The actress recently visited the Quezon City Jail female dormitory to give personal care products in celebration of Women's Month.

She also purchased all of their handcrafted bags and pillows on display, and hopes that her fans will also consider buying from them.

"Para maramdaman naman nila na 'yung pinaghihirapan nila may magandang kapalit!" she said. "They can use that budget for personal needs, or puwede rin nilang i-share sa pamilya nila dito sa labas."

"Sana po kung bibili din po kayo ng bagong bag o regalo, baka masilip niyo po 'yung mga gawa nila at makakatulong pa po tayo," she added.

Pressman's visit to the Quezon City Jail was an initiative of Spark Philippines, a non-government organization that aims to champion the development of women and youth.

Check out the bags and pillows that the actress bought in her post below: